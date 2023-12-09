It’s a record year for Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour became the first to raise more than a billion dollars.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end lists.

Key points: The Eras tour grossed a whopping US$1 billion ($1.58 billion) with 4.35 billion tickets sold across 60 tour dates.

In February 2024 the tour will arrive in Melbourne and Sydney.

Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Taylor Swift

Not only was Swift’s historic Eras Tour the number one tour both worldwide and in North America, it also grossed a whopping US$1.04 billion ($1.58 billion) with 4.35 million tickets sold in 60 tour dates, the concert publication discovered.

The Eras Tour, which hits Sydney and Melbourne in February 2024, saw around 450,000 tickets released in Australia, with fans fighting to secure their places.

Ticket prices ranged from $79.90 to VIP packages costing $1,249.90.

Pollstar data is drawn from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical ticket sales data from Pollstar venues, and other undefined research, collected from November 17, 2022 to November 15, 2023.

Representatives for the publication did not immediately clarify whether they adjusted past tour data to match 2023 inflation in naming Swift as the first to break the $1 billion threshold.

Pollstar also found that Swift grossed approximately $200 million in merchandise sales and that her hit film adaptation of the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would have earned approximately $250 million in sales, making it the highest grossing concert of all. time.

According to its estimates, Pollstar also predicts a great 2024 for Swift.

The magazine projects that the Eras Tour will once again reach $1 billion within its eligibility window, meaning Swift is likely to gross more than $2 billion during the tour.

Globally, Swift’s tour was followed by Beyoncé in second place, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band in third, Coldplay in fourth, Harry Styles in fifth and then Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Pink, The Weeknd and Drake.

Beyond the Swiftness of it all, 2023 was a historic year for concert sales: Worldwide, the year’s top 100 tours saw a 46 percent increase over last year, generating 9.17 billion dollars compared to $6.28 billion in 2022. .

Earlier this week, Swift was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Last month, Apple Music named her artist of the year; Spotify revealed that she was the most streamed artist globally in 2023, accumulating more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1 and surpassing Bad Bunny’s three-year record.

AP/ABC