We Need More John Fettermans in the Senate

Sen. John Fetterman’s comeback has been nothing short of miraculous.

Despite beginning the year as what could only be described as a tragic figure, Fetterman ends 2023 in heroic fashion, as probably the bravest, toughest, and, yes, funniest U.S. senator in America. Along the way, he has shown amazing grit and resilience and courage.

Keep in mind, Fetterman spent much of the first quarter of the year hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center for clinical depression. For months after that, he was still being lumped into stories with aging senators like Mitch McConnell (who froze during a press conference) and Diane Feinstein (who has since passed away).

