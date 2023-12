Jacob A. Riis/Getty Images

Forget your past, your customs, your ideals. Select a goal and pursue it with all your might. No matter what happens to you, hold on. You will experience a bad time but sooner or later you will achieve your goal. A bit of advice for you: Do not take a moment’s rest. Run, do, work and keep your own good in mind. A final virtue is needed in America—called cheek…. Do not say, “I cannot; I do not know.”

—G. M. PRICE,

AN IMMIGRANT’S ADVICE

