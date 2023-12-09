Josh Giddey can’t be suspended for ‘allegations alone,’ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says, amid investigation into allegations of inappropriate relationship between Thunder star and minor

Photos and videos of Giddey and the child appeared on social media last month.

Giddey has appeared in all six of the Thunder’s games since the investigation began.

Josh Giddey continues to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder because he can’t be suspended just because of an “allegation,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, amid a criminal investigation into allegations that the Australian basketball star had a relationship. inappropriate with a minor.

Giddey, 21, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a California teenager after photos and videos surfaced on social media last month.

“I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based solely on an allegation,” Silver said on the ESPN show.NBA today‘.

‘In this case, we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and then a parallel league investigation. I also add that, when there is a criminal investigation, we take a backseat. That affects the way the players and the players’ association can work with us because, of course, the player needs to protect his rights.

“I’m not going to say never ever, but I think this is the path we’ve followed consistently in the past.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Josh Giddey can’t be suspended just because of ‘allegations’

Giddey is under investigation for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a minor

Photos and videos of Giddey with the teenager appeared on social media in late November.

Giddey has appeared in all six of the Thunder's games since the allegations were first reported.

Giddey and his team have continued to remain silent about the situation as the investigation continues. When a reporter asked Giddey about the allegations during a media meeting last month, Giddey said he understood why the question was raised and said nothing more.

“Yeah, I mean I understand the question, obviously,” Giddey told the reporter. “But there are no further comments at this time.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was also asked about the allegations and explained that it is something the NBA needs to handle.

“Just with the information we have right now, that’s the decision we’ve made (to continue playing him),” Daigneault said. ‘To be honest, it’s not even a decision. “It’s obviously a league matter at this point, so the ball is in their court on that.”

Giddey was loudly booed in Minnesota during the Thunder’s 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves on November 28. Giddey also received the same reception in Houston during Wednesday’s 110-101 loss to the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Australian cereal company Weet Bix, which has sponsored Giddey since 2021, removed him from its social media accounts.