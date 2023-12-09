Married At First Sight star takes legal action after federal police raid her home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton is taking legal action after federal police raided her home.

The 30-year-old man was awakened by Australian Federal Police officers who had a search warrant around 6.30am on September 20, according to Adelaide now.

In documents filed in the Federal Court of Australia, Hampton said the search was related to an Australian Taxation Office review he is currently undergoing.

He claimed the search was an “abuse of power” and left his 8-year-old son Kosta “shocked” as he was at home at the time of the operation.

Hampton also claimed that police had searched her children’s “private and confidential medical records.”

Former Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton is taking legal action after federal police raided her home.

He also claimed that he was prevented from accessing a mobile phone to contact his son Kosta while he was on his way to school.

Hampton said AFP officers seized a social media “ring light”, two iPhones, an iMac computer and “paper notes detailing money the NDIS owed me” during the eight-hour search.

He said he agreed to an interview with a Services Australia representative while the AFP searched the house.

Ms. Hampton has not been charged with any crime.

The 30-year-old man was awakened by Australian Federal Police officers who had a search warrant around 6.30am on September 20, according to Adelaide Now.

The operation occurred a few days after the reality star’s two children celebrated one year since their father’s death.

Rebel Chief Shane Smith died in a motorcycle accident in Adelaide’s northeastern suburbs on September 13, 2022.

Hampton dated the Rebels president in Adelaide from the age of 19 until she broke up with him in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of punching two nightclub bouncers.