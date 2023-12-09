Notorious former Hells Angels gang member Dayne Brajkovich narrowly escapes with his life after being stabbed in the neck at a Ministry of Sound concert in Perth.

<!–

One of Australia’s most recognizable cyclists is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a Perth music festival.

Dayne Brajkovich, 44, was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed around 9.50pm on Friday night as festival-goers left the Ministry of Sound Classic in Kings Parks in the CBD. the city.

The famous cyclist was a former sergeant-at-arms of the Hells Angels before being expelled from the club in 2022 after a dispute with the local president.

WA Police confirmed a man in his 40s was treated at Royal Perth Hospital for a serious laceration to his neck that required surgery.

He will reportedly be discharged on Saturday night as Perth detectives investigate the incident.

Dayne Brajkovich and his wife Jacinta look like a painting on their tropical vacation, with Brajkovich tattooed on literally every inch of his body.

The famous biker (left, with partner Jacinta) was a former sergeant-at-arms for the Hells Angels before being expelled from the club in 2022 following a dispute with the local president.

WA Police are investigating whether outlaw motorcycle gangs are behind the brawl and a group of people who witnessed the incident said those involved had left the area “on several motorcycles”.

“A large number of people were in the vicinity of the incident and detectives are searching for any vision showing the incident or the people involved,” a police spokesperson said.

One person took to social media to say they had been at the event and that there were “tons of police cars running and a police helicopter flying over King Parks around 10:30pm.”

Before becoming Australia’s most recognizable cyclist, Brajkovich was a fresh-faced teenager with not a tattoo in sight.

As of Saturday afternoon, no suspects had been arrested.

Brajkovich, who has only served one stint in jail for selling MDMA, says he has left the drug and motorcycle trafficking scenes and is focusing on his real estate assets.

He owns at least three houses in the Perth area.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police.

Brajkovich, who is almost completely covered in tattoos, is a regular in WA newspapers and has gained notoriety for punching rebel boss Nick Martin weeks before his murder at Perth Motorplex in 2020.

He previously told The West Australian that when he left the Hells Angels club he confronted the then president in the clubhouse on a Friday night.

‘I didn’t have anyone else, so I brought (wife) Jacinta. She would follow me anywhere,’ she said.

Kicked out of the Hells Angels by bosses, Brajkovich (pictured with wife Jacinta Hill and stepdaughter Audrina) is concentrating on his property empire, owning three investment properties in the Belmont area of ​​Perth.

He added that he also brought his “favorite homemade iron knuckles to see if they still worked.”

“To be honest, he (the gang president) had a broken leg and was on crutches, but he always bragged about being ex-military and ex-SAS.”

The couple fought with Brajkovich saying that, just in case, he broke a stool on the man’s broken leg and that he was no longer a member.

He also made headlines when he walked into the Perth Mint in June 2022 and bought $27,000 worth of gold bars.

Although the Mint requires a thorough background check on clients deemed “high risk,” Brajkovich’s attorney said he simply had to show his driver’s license.