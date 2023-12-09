Monday, December 11, 2023

Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

    9:30 nbsp; nbsp; MP Bilal Abdallah chairs a session of the Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee

    10:30 nbsp; nbsp;House Speaker, Nabih Berri, calls parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, National economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Foreign and Emigrantsrsquo; Affairs, Human Rights, Women and Children, to meet in a joint session to study items on agenda

    10:15nbsp; nbsp;Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani receives a delegation from the meeting of Lebanese national parties, forces and figures, at the new headquarters of the Iranian Embassy – Bir Hassan

    14:00. nbsp; Berri calls parliament bureau to convenenbsp;

