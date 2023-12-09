Ada Nicodemou shows off her elegant pins in a shimmery dress as she leads arrivals at Channel Seven’s Christmas party alongside Sam Mac.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ada Nicodemou was ready to have a festive good time on Saturday night.

The Home and Away star was among the celebrities who attended Channel Seven’s Christmas party in Sydney.

The actress showed off her elegant pins in a black sequin minidress that gave off a lot of sparkle.

She added a pair of black heels and carried a gold designer bag that is perfect for the season.

Ada opted for glamorous makeup including dark nude lipstick and wore her hair down in waves.

Ada Nicodemou (pictured) was ready for some festive time on Saturday night. The Home and Away star was among the celebrities who attended Channel Seven’s Christmas party in Sydney.

The actress showed off her elegant pins in a black sequin minidress that gave off a lot of shine.

She added a pair of black heels and carried a gold designer bag that is perfect for the season. Ada opted for a glamorous makeup look that included dark nude lipstick.

Also reading for fun was Johanna Griggs, who chose a very Christmassy look in a dark green velvet jumpsuit.

The TV presenter added a pair of sky-high black heels and carried a large black leather shoulder bag.

She chose a peach makeup look with pink lipstick while wearing her blonde hair away from her face.

Edwina Bartholomew kept things casual and bucked the trend by wearing a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Also reading for fun was Johanna Griggs (pictured), who chose a very Christmassy look in a dark green velvet jumpsuit.

The TV presenter added a pair of sky-high black heels and carried a large black leather shoulder bag.

She chose a peach makeup look with pink lipstick while wearing her blonde hair away from her face.

Edwina Bartholomew (pictured) kept things casual and bucked the trend by wearing a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Sunrise star wore a pair of flat black sandals and carried a large rust-toned bag on her arm. She completed her look with a light makeup palette.

Sam Mac (pictured) looked in high spirits and was wearing a purple shirt with a Biggie Smalls print along with black jeans and black boots.

The Sunrise star wore a pair of flat black sandals and carried a large rust-toned bag on her arm.

She finished her look with a light makeup palette and brushed her blonde locks off her face.

Sam Mac seemed in high spirits and was wearing a purple shirt with a Biggie Smalls print along with black jeans and black boots.

The weatherman added a festive snakeskin headband and a pair of sunglasses and looked ready to get the party started.

Chase star Mara Lejins shared a look inside the party on her Instagram, showing the network’s stars enjoying the Dodgem cars.

The weatherman added a festive snakeskin headband and a pair of sunglasses and looked ready to get the party started.

He mingled with other Channel Seven stars at the party.