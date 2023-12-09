The fire ants are on the march. This is what happens when they bite

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Fire imported ants are a particularly nasty type of ant because they are aggressive and cause painful, potentially life-threatening stings. That, in addition to being a serious threat to agriculture and biosecurity.

In recent weekswe hear these ants had spread from Queensland, south to northern New South Wales.

Although their bites are rare in Australia, they can cause a severe allergic reaction. Here’s what to do if you’ve been bitten.

What ants are we talking about?

Imported red ants (Solenopsis invicta) are native to South America but have been spreading throughout the world in contaminated soil.

The ants They measure between 2 and 6 millimeters long and are dark reddish brown. They live in nests in the ground.

When a nest is disturbed, hundreds of ants come out and attack. Their jaws are fixed on the skin and arch the body to inject poison through a stinger in his abdomen. Each ant stings one half seven to eight times.

these ants sting millions of people a year in the United States.

Anyone who disturbs its nest risks being stung. Even minor disturbances will cause ants to come to the surface and attack.

Abroad, people have been bitten by ants that have formed rafts during heavy rains and floods.

What happens when this ant bites you?

Fortunately, imported fire ant bites have been rare in Australia and we hope it stays that way.

its sting It is painful, with a burning fire-like character, and is associated with swelling and redness. Over the next few hours or days, the bite sites develop itchy blisters or pustules that take days to improve.

A person can easily suffer hundreds of bites, which can cause a lot of distress.

Which is the treatment? I need to go to the hospital?

Many people with a smaller number of bites can be treated safely at home. Common treatments include:

Gently wash the area with soap and water

using cold compresses on red, swollen bites. If you use an ice pack or ice pack, avoid direct contact with the skin.

taking antihistamineswhich you can buy at your local pharmacy.

Do not break blisters that form at bite sites and see your local doctor if bites become redder and more painful a few days later, to rule out infection.

When to seek medical attention

Infrequently, red imported ant bites can be threaten life. About 2 percent of people who are stung develop a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. This has also been reported in Australia.

Many animals that bite in Australia can cause anaphylaxis, including bees, wasps and other ants such as jumping ants.

People allergic to some wasps may also be allergic to the poison of red fire ants.

The symptoms of anaphylaxis after a fire ant sting are similar to those of other animals. Symptoms include:

difficulty speaking or breathing

noisy breathing

swelling of the face (including lips, eyes, or tongue)

tightness in the throat, with difficulty swallowing

dizziness

collapsing.

There may also be a spreading red rash (hives or hives).

If you have any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical assistance. This may include calling 000.

In rare cases, ant venom can cause other toxic effects, which may be more likely in people who have been stung hundreds of times. Therefore, seek medical attention if you have unusual or unexplained symptoms after being stung.

Avoid these ants if you can.

Avoid exposure to red imported ants.

Report nests to authorities.

Do not handle the nests yourself, as the ants are more likely to spread. This is also when you are most likely to get stung.

Darren Roberts is a joint associate professor of clinical pharmacology and toxicology at St Vincent’s Clinical Healthcare Campus, UNSW Sydney. This piece first appeared in The conversation.