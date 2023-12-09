Lori Harvey shows off the flesh in a black cutout bodycon dress and joins Chanel Iman at the House Party for the PLAY by Platinum event in Miami.

<!–

Lori Harvey showed off her incredibly fit figure when she made an appearance at the American Express and PlayLab, Inc. house party for PLAY by Platinum, held at The Miami Beach Edition on Friday.

The 26-year-old social media personality made quite an impression when she showed off various parts of her chiseled figure in a revealing outfit.

Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, who split from Damson Idris last month, was also joined by Chanel Iman and several other entertainment figures at the party.

Harvey wore a jet black dress that exposed her toned arms, as well as much of her sculpted upper body.

The bottom of the businesswoman’s dress clung tightly to her sculpted thighs and legs, and she also slipped into a pair of open-toe pumps.

Lori Harvey attended the American Express and PlayLab, Inc. house party for PLAY by Platinum, held at The Miami Beach Edition on Friday. She was joined by Chanel Iman, who wore a white button-down shirt tucked into a black shirt that showed off her legs.

Her beautiful dark brown hair fell over her shoulders as she spent time at the event.

Iman opted for a white button-down shirt tucked into a black skirt, which revealed her legs.

The model accessorized with a sleek leather bag and several pieces of jewelry, and also wore a pair of black high-heeled pumps.

The fashion industry figure’s beautiful dark brunette locks cascaded over her shoulders and contrasted well with the light shade of her blouse.

Aly Raisman opted for a black T-shirt tucked into a matching leather skirt as she posed for a photo.

The Olympic gold medalist also wore open-toed shoes and accessorized with several bracelets.

Amber Wang made quite an impression as she wore a sparkly, sleeveless top while posing for a photo.

The model also wore a long white skirt, which she paired with a matching bag and a pair of high-heeled shoes.

Dale Moss kept it relatively casual as he wore a beige button-down shirt, fitted black pants, and white sneakers.

Kelly Hughes stood out in a leather top that showed off much of her upper chest and slight bits of her sides.

Katya Tolstova donned a fitted, long-sleeved black top and a pair of matching pants.

The model accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, as well as a sparkly bag.