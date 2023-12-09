Mind-blowing moment Mudgee driver cheated death when lightning blasted tree next to his Hyundai Getz: ‘Buy a lottery ticket!’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Terrifying footage captured the moment a driver dodged death when lightning struck a tree next to his parked car, causing huge branches to fall on him.

The shocking incident occurred on a street in Mudgee, central New South Wales, about 270 kilometers northwest of Sydney.

Dashcam footage of the incident was captured by another vehicle parked nearby and uploaded to Instagram by the lucky driver, known only as Simon, on Thursday.

The shocking clip showed the moment the red 2009 Hyundai Getz, which appears in orange in the video, was hit by the huge tree branches.

The giant logs fell on top of the car, parked near the curb near the tree, when it suddenly exploded in a shower of wood and leaves when the lightning struck.

Branches could be seen scattered all over the top of the car and bark from the tree trunk was thrown across the road as the tree broke into a thousand pieces.

Moments earlier, Simon, who at the time was wearing a gray t-shirt and a pair of jeans, was seen running to his car and opening the two doors on the right side of the vehicle.

He then loaded several boxes into the back seat before closing the door and running away, leaving the front passenger door open.

Seconds later a loud bang was heard before the tree suddenly broke and the vehicle buckled under the crushing weight of the falling branches.

The car was crushed by tree branches (pictured) after the tree was struck by lightning.

Moments earlier, Simon (pictured right) was seen unloading some boxes into the car before running off in what turned out to be a lucky escape.

A few moments later, Simon was seen walking back to his car and seemed surprised by the magnitude of the destruction he suddenly encountered.

He later posted the video of his near-brush with death on social media with a caption saying he would now receive a lottery ticket after his lucky escape.

“I’m going to buy a lottery ticket,” he wrote.