A mini tornado rips roofs off homes and warehouses and leaves a trail of destruction as a devastating storm hits the New South Wales central coast following a scorching heatwave.

Parts of New South Wales hit by storm

Roofs ripped off from homes and a warehouse

Bad weather has ravaged parts of Australia with damaging winds blowing roofs off homes, destroying property and leaving thousands of people without power.

Around nine homes were damaged when devastating storms hit parts of Inlet and Long Jetty, on the New South Wales Central Coast, about 4pm on Saturday, with one person trapped under debris inside a home.

The roof of Long Jetty Automotive Engineering, on the corner of Minto Ave and Central Coast Hwy, was completely blown off the building, the force of which also knocked down some walls.

The roof blew onto a neighboring house, trapping at least one person inside for some time.

Gabrielle Woodhouse from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was some thunderstorm activity in the Central Coast region throughout the day.

“This particular storm was caused by a moist, unstable air mass, which caused that destruction in places like Long Jetty,” he said.

“We’re expecting some showers or another thunderstorm to the west (Sunday), but we’ll see at least some slightly cooler conditions.”

Trees and power lines collapsed on several roads in the area as the city was hit by flash flooding.

The Met Office said the damage was caused by an “intense” and “fast-moving” storm that passed through the area this afternoon.

A severe weather warning was issued for the metropolitan and Illawarra districts on Saturday night as the cold weather change arrived.

Winds of 70km/h were expected to reach the CBD on Saturday night, with potential gusts of up to 90km/h.

A severe thunderstorm warning threatening large hail and damaging winds is also in place for the Hunter, South Coast, Snowy Mountains and North Central Coast forecast districts.

The cool change comes after parts of the NSW coast were sweltering in 40-degree heat.

Penrith and Richmond in Sydney’s west reached 43C, while Badgerys Creek hit 44C, the highest temperature recorded in the city today.

Forbes and Condobolin in the state’s central west also reached 44C.

The roof of a warehouse (pictured) in Long Jetty, on the New South Wales Central Coast, was blown off on Saturday after damaging winds hit the town in the afternoon.

It is understood one person was inside the house at the time the roof (pictured) was ripped off the warehouse.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service issued total fire bans in five state districts, including Sydney, with several dozen fires burning but none out of control.

Earlier, the heat prompted warnings for 100,000 music fans heading to the Sydney Olympic Park venue to attend concerts by Foo Fighters and 50 cent and the EPIK indoor music festival.

