Which movie scene was filmed in YOUR hometown? Interactive map reveals where over 300 famous films were shot around the world

From the town with the smallest castle to the town with the most pubs, many of our hometowns have a reputation for being weird and wonderful.

But, unbeknownst to many residents, several cities and towns have played host to some iconic movie scenes.

Now, an interactive map called ‘CineMapper‘, which reveals the places around the world that brought famous movie moments to life.

Speaking to MailOnline, Tim Hughes, the map’s creator, said: “There are 313 movies, TV shows and video games, and we’re adding almost 100 new locations a week.”

So what famous movie was filmed in your hometown? Try the interactive map below to find out.

The map is the brainchild of Tim Hughes, who was inspired to create it in 2021 after posting about filming locations on TikTok.

“I create online content about movies (@whoshughes) and in a TikTok I covered Star Wars locations you can visit in the UK,” he explained.

‘This TikTok reached over 1 million views, so I turned it into a TikTok series and eventually made a Google Map to document them.

‘Two years later, my web application developer friend Izzy said he could help me turn it into a proper web application.

‘We started sharing CineMapper and it went semi-viral again!’

To try it yourself, click and drag around the map until you reach the desired destination.

Then use the mouse wheel to scroll and find your hometown.

The Avengers’ SHIELD headquarters was shot at Atrisco Heritage Academy high school in Albuquerque.

If any movies were filmed there, you’ll see a small location icon; Click on it to learn more about the movie.

Alternatively, you can use the tabs at the bottom of the map to search by “New”, “Popular” or “Movies/TV”.

You can also search for specific locations or movies by clicking the magnifying glass icon on the right side of the map.

MailOnline tested the tool by exploring some of the most popular movie locations.

Here in the UK, the funfair scene in Paddington 2 was filmed at Knebworth Park in Stevenage, while the cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral were used as sets for the interiors of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets and The Half-Blood Prince.

The Capitol government blocks in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 were filmed at Les Espaces Abraxas in Noisy-le-Grand, France

In the US, The Avengers’ SHIELD headquarters was filmed at Atrisco Heritage Academy high school in Albuquerque, while recent Netflix hit The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, filmed scenes at Breaux Mart Chalmette near New Orleans .

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Capitol government blocks in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 were filmed at Les Espaces Abraxas in Noisy-le-Grand, France, while Deckhard’s hideout in Blade Runner 2049 was filmed in The Budapest Stock Exchange building.

According to Hughes, the tool is proving very popular with movie buffs, many of whom even venture out to visit the attractions.

“People are commenting that they will use it on their next trip,” he told MailOnline.

‘And people even spend an hour looking at all the places! Last week we totaled 217,000 clicks on pins.’