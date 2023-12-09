Gemayel Concludes US Visit, Denounces Hamas Practices in Lebanon

Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel concluded his visit to the United States with two conferences hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the American Task Force for Lebanon.

He highlighted the critical repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the region on Lebanon, which is experiencing a severe loss of state institutions amid comprehensive institutional paralysis and a halt to democratic life.

Upon the invitation of the American Task Force for Lebanon, Gemayel delivered a lecture attended by former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon David Hale, representatives from Western media, and research centers.

He painted a picture of the situation in Lebanon, explaining the risks it may face after the conclusion of military operations, especially with Hezbollah#39;s continued grip on the country.

He emphasized the Hezbollah#39;s control over decisions related to peace and war, hindering the implementation of international resolutions that ensure security, particularly UNSC Resolutions 1559 and 1701, and preventing the deployment of the army along the entire Lebanese border to maintain security.

The Kataeb Leader denounced Hamas#39;s calls to form the vanguards of the Al-Aqsa flood from Lebanon and its efforts to recruit youth into this new militia.

He considered this move as the most significant violation of Lebanon#39;s sovereignty and a blatant challenge to the Lebanese people, evoking memories of the tragedies resulting from quot;Fatahlandquot; wars, and the subsequent suffering that Lebanese endured at a high cost to stand against these challenges and reclaim their country.

He stressed the necessity of confronting and countering these practices in Lebanon with the assistance of friendly countries.

Gemayel emphasized that the only way for Lebanon to escape the current situation is through a comprehensive reconstitution of authority, the restoration of institutions, and strengthening the military institution to fulfill its role in protecting the Lebanese people.

He also presented the opposition#39;s efforts to unite and stand against the coup that Hezbollah is attempting to execute to keep Lebanon under the influence of its regional sponsor, Iran. — Kataeb English News

