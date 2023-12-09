Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Gemayel Stresses Importance of Implementing UNSC Resolution 1701 During US Visit

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel attended a dinner on Friday held by the American Lebanese Policy Institute (ALPI) during his visit to the United States.

    In a speech delivered during the dinner, Gemayel reiterated ldquo;the necessity of protecting Lebanon from all conflicts in the region and promoting the implementation of international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, to prevent the conflict from spreading to Lebanon.rdquo;

    Gemayel once again denounced ldquo;the loss of sovereignty due to Hezbollahrsquo;s confiscation of decision-making power, the disruption of institutions, and the functioning of democratic life by blocking the presidential elections.rdquo;

    The dinner was attended by U.S. Congress members Darrell Issa and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Professor Jihad Azour, Mrs. May Rihani, as well as members of the Kataeb Political Bureau Joelle Bou Abboud and Ibrahim Marji. Also present were Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah, Kataeb Representative in Washington D.C. Zahi Abi Younes as well as President of the American Lebanese Policy Institute, Paul Hindi along with the administrative committee. — KATAEB ENGLISH NEWS

