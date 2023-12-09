Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance mourns martyrdom of Mohamad Moussa

    NNA – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

    quot;Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Of them, some have fulfilled their pledge, and some are still waiting, but they have never changed in the least.quot; (Quran 33:23)

    With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Hassan Kamal Srour, known as quot;Mohammad Moussa,quot; from the town of Ayta Al-Shaeb in southern Lebanon, who attained martyrdom on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

