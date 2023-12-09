Wanted person killed during prosecution

NNA -nbsp;The General Directorate of State Security announced that it had received information from the directorate about the presence of the wanted person (H.M.M.) in Aitait in the south.

Several arrest warrants were issued against the wanted person for shooting and throwing grenades at a patrol belonging to one of the security services that tried to arrest him some time ago, and he injured two of its members.

After monitoring, the Directorate confirmed information about his preparation for hostilities inside his town of Aitit, and that he had armed himself with military equipment and explosives for this purpose.

After the State Security patrol surrounded the detainee, military developments occurred, as a result of which the wanted man was injured and quickly died while being transported to the hospital.

