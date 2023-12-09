WWE star Charlotte Flair suffers a serious knee injury after slipping and getting “stuck in the ropes” before being helped out of the ring on SmackDown.

Flair faced Asuka in the SmackDown Tribute to the Troops special

The 37-year-old could be seen shouting ‘my knee’ at referee Charles Robinson.

Flair struggled to complete the match before being helped out of the ring.

Charlotte Flair had to be helped out of the ring after suffering a knee injury during her match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown on Friday.

The 37-year-old was noticeably favoring her right leg as the fight concluded before shouting “my knee” as referee Charles Robinson and medical staff treated her after the bout.

Flair struggled to complete the match and limped in the final moments of a match that came to an abrupt end after Bayley’s interference allowed Asuka to pin her.

According to PWInsiderThe WWE superstar was injured when she was “getting ready for a move but slipped and got caught in the ropes,” with the outlet noting that she “sprained her knee.”

The incident was not shown during the broadcast. There have been no updates on his condition following the SmackDown Tribute to the Troops special.

Charlotte Flair told referee Charles Robinson that she had injured her knee before being helped out of the ring on Friday.

Flair is a 14-time world champion and has won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship a record six times.

Flair was appearing at her first event in two months following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

She then became caught in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, receiving support from Shotzi as they recently teamed with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair against Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane and current WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky.

Flair fans will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious with the Royal Rumble on the horizon.

The event lasts seven weeks and marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania.