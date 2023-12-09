Vanessa Feltz reveals she is a woman on a mission and has gone out 330 nights in a row because finding a man ‘is a numbers game’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vanessa Feltz is a woman on a mission, as she’s been living her best life 330 nights in a row because finding a man “is a numbers game.”

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the TV sensation explained that she’s not particularly looking for love, but believes she will eventually find “something nice.”

She revealed that while she doesn’t have a list of criteria for her next man, she does want someone with a “sparkle in his eye.”

Vanessa, 61, was engaged to cheating Ben Ofoedu, 51, but split from him in January after 17 years after finding ‘sexual texts’ for another woman.

Since then, the blonde beauty has become one of the country’s social butterflies as she spends her final days launching her new clothing company, 4Love, and filling her evenings with family and friends.

Speaking about her new life as a single and as a couple, Vanessa said: It’s not easy and it takes guts.

“I’ve told people millions of times that ‘it’s a numbers game’ and I believe it.

‘I mean, go on as many dates as you can and you might eventually find something nice. And that’s what I’m doing, I’m doing the best I can.”

While the star has gone on a few dates since their devastating split, she said someone notable has yet to come into her life.

She said: ‘I’ve been on a few dates and, unfortunately, no one notable has.

‘I just want someone who has something on them. Just one thing, you know? They don’t have to be pretty. They don’t have to be a particular profession.

“It’s not necessary, but something like a twinkle in the eye and a giggle and a joke and something, you know, because some people are very, very flat and kind of straight, you know, they do it.”

When asked if she’s looking for something serious, Vanessa joked: ‘I don’t know anything serious; everything will be good in a storm. I’m looking for anything old, yes. Roll in the hey…’

‘You end up having this conversation that’s very polite and there’s nothing wrong with it. But there is nothing good about her. It’s not, you know, it’s not exciting.

The fashionista revealed that although she is not looking for love and does not feel in a rush to jump into something soon, she would like to have a companion.

She revealed that since she has been single, many people have warned her how difficult it is to date and sometimes she wishes people wouldn’t comment.

‘No, no, no, I’m not. I’m not looking for anything, that’s the truth, but it would be nice. I would like to end up with someone I like and who likes me. I think it would be good,’ he added.

“I think most people would do it, but I don’t have this kind of panic about doing it, and I know it’s not easy, and unfortunately, everyone keeps telling me how hard it is. I wish they didn’t do it, but I really do it.” do.

Vanessa tried her hand at Celebs Go Dating when she was ready to dip her toe back into the dating pool.

This will be the first year Vanessa will spend Christmas without Ben in 17 years, but she won’t let his absence taint her festivities. She revealed that she will be traveling to Ireland to see her grandchildren and that she will have a “traditional” Christmas with matching pajamas.

He said that while the reality show had its ups and downs, he would happily do it again.

She said: If I’m still single next year, I’ll do it again. With great pleasure. And this time I’ll be on my best behavior.’

The star was criticized for “delusional superiority” and “rude attitude” on the show, but an unlikely army of Gen Z followers on TikTok accused the Channel 4 show’s matchmakers of “tricking” her for her blunt behavior.

This will be the first year Vanessa will spend Christmas without Ben in 17 years, but she won’t let his absence taint her festivities.

She revealed she will be traveling to Ireland to see her grandchildren and will have a “traditional” Christmas with matching pajamas.

Vanessa has been keeping busy this year and even launched her own clothing line, 4Love, this Christmas, as she wants women of all ages to feel as free and outgoing as she does.

Speaking about her new clothing line, she said: “I realized there was a real gap in the market for a woman of a certain age, now it can be any age, it could be 20, it just depends on your personality.”

‘A woman of a certain age who wants to look pretty, feminine, life-affirming, happy, colorful, festive but not flashy, vulgar, overtly sexy.

‘So each one of these dresses goes over the head, no zippers, no buttons, nothing. Without restraint. I’m single; I don’t have anyone to fix me.

Vanessa’s new clothing brand, which can be accessed through her Instagram, has been a huge success so far, as the TV personality explained that they started selling out of items within the first two days.

Vanessa, pictured wearing dresses from her new clothing line, has been keeping busy this year and even launched her own clothing line, 4Love, this Christmas, as she wants women of all ages to feel as free and outgoing as she.