Kevin Hart and Chris Rock team up for a screening of their upcoming documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only in New York City

Kevin Hart, his wife Eniko and Chris Rock attended a screening of Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only in New York City on Friday night.

The 44-year-old comedian and his wife seemed to enjoy the event, during which they posed for a photo on the red carpet.

The actor, who will currently host a broadcast segment on the upcoming championship game of the NBA’s seasonal tournament, was joined by several other members of the entertainment industry during the performance.

Hart wore a brown leather button-down shirt over a bright white T-shirt at the event.

The Ride Along star also wore tight black pants and two-tone sneakers.

The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated comedian completed his look with a pair of necklaces.

Eniko stood out in a caramel double-breasted jacket over a light gray dress.

The comedian’s wife also wore leopard-print tights, as well as black high-heeled shoes.

She accessorized with a chic leather bag and much of her beautiful dark brown hair was tied back, although two strands fell to the sides of her face.

Rock looked stylish in a black turtleneck sweater that he paired with skinny pants and matching leather shoes.

The comedians were joined by director Rashidi Harper, who wore a navy sweater, white T-shirt and black pants.

JB Smoove wore a beige coat as well as a scarf and a nearly matching pair of shoes during the screening.

The actor also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat as he posed for a photo.

Sherri Shepherd wore a black sleeveless vest, which she paired with matching pants and shorts, on top of a white long-sleeved top.

Rock and Hart seemed to take advantage of their time when addressing those attending the screening

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s co-headlining tour, which took place in July of last year.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on the Netflix streaming service on December 12.

The talk show host accessorized with a white purse and her gorgeous brunette locks cascaded over her chest and shoulders.

