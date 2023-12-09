Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Son of Somali president escapes after causing a fatal traffic accident in Turkey

    NNA – Turkish media reported on Saturday that the son of the Somali president, accused of unintentional murder after killing a man riding a motorcycle in Istanbul, fled to an unknown destination while an international arrest warrant was issued against him, according to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

    This case, which was condemned in particular by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, an opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raises a lot of criticism against the backdrop of the release of the suspect Muhammad Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud without judicial oversight after an initial police report, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper.

    The public prosecutor issued an arrest warrant against the driver, ldquo;but when the police went to the suspectrsquo;s house on Friday, he had been missing since December 2,rdquo; Khabar TV reported.

