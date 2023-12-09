FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants Lionel Messi to continue playing until the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia… when the Argentine legend will turn 47!

Infantino was asked about the possibility of Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup

The FIFA president seemed to joke that the Argentine star should play until 2024

FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested that Lionel Messi should play in the 2034 World Cup, even though the legendary Argentine star would have been 47 years old at the time of the tournament.

Infantino made the statement while attending a CONMEBOL Legends event, where he was asked about the prospect of Messi, 36, participating in the next World Cup in 2026.

The FIFA president expressed his hope that the Argentine captain will be present at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Infantino then suggested that Messi should continue playing for as long as possible.

“I want Messi in the next World Cup, the one after that and the one in 2034 too,” Infantino said. Sports. ‘As long as I want.’

Lionel Messi has been urged to continue playing until the 2034 World Cup, when he will turn 47.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made the suggestion after being asked about Messi playing in 2026.

Infantino’s comment seemed cheerful and he insisted that Messi will decide his own future.

It is unclear how serious the FIFA president was with his suggestion, as the Swiss official’s comment appeared to be delivered in a light-hearted manner to the Argentine journalist.

The question, however, arises as the Inter Miami star appears to remain open to participating in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi had stated in June that he had no plans to play in the next World Cup, after leading his nation to glory in Qatar last year.

‘I do not think so. (Qatar) was my last World Cup,’ Messi had told the Efe News Agency.

“I’ll see how things go, but the way things are now, no, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”

Messi’s stance has since softened, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner suggesting that participating in a sixth World Cup would depend on his fitness.

Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar but remains uncertain about playing in the 2026 tournament in North America.

“I’ve already said that it still seems like a long way,” Messi said in September.

‘Yes, my goal is to play in the Copa América, which is also here in the United States and next year. Then we’ll see.

If Messi followed through on Infantino’s remarkable suggestion, he could play in a home game at a World Cup for the first time.

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will each host one match in the 2030 tournament to mark the centenary of the World Cup, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco hosting the remainder of the event.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be confirmed as the host of the 2034 World Cup after being confirmed as the sole bidder.