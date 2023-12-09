Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Abbas holds the United States responsible for “bloodshed” in the Gaza Strip following its veto in the Security Council

    NNA – Today, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the United States#39; use of its veto on Friday against a draft resolution in the Security Council calling for a quot;ceasefirequot; in the Gaza Strip, holding it responsible for the quot;bloodshed.quot;

    In a statement published by his office and reported by quot;Agence France-Pressequot;, Abbas described the American position as ldquo;aggressive and immoral,rdquo; holding Washington ldquo;responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and elderly in the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

    Abbas stressed that this decision quot;will give an additional green light to the Israeli occupation state to continue its aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and will constitute a shame that will haunt the United States of America for many years.quot;

    He added: quot;This American policy makes the United States a partner in the crime of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.quot;

