Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Erdogan: The UN Security Council needs reform

    By

    Dec 9, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan todaynbsp;called for ldquo;reform of the United Nations Security Council,rdquo; denouncing ldquo;the United States being able to veto a ceasefire proposal in Gaza despite significant support from other countries.rdquo;

    Erdogan said at a human rights conference in Istanbul: ldquo;The Security Council requested a ceasefire and was only obstructed by the American veto. Is this justice?rdquo;

    He added: quot;The Security Council needs reform,quot; as reported by quot;Reutersquot;.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Love Island’s Gabby Allen shows off her ripped figure in a tiny tie-dye blue bikini as she enjoys a holiday in the Maldives.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Francis Ngannou insists boxers ‘can’t mess with him’ in the octagon as he calls out heavyweight star Anthony Joshua for a mixed rules fight.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    An NYU student who tore down posters of Israeli hostages says was suspended, lost her scholarship and was denied campus housing until fall 2024

    Dec 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Love Island’s Gabby Allen shows off her ripped figure in a tiny tie-dye blue bikini as she enjoys a holiday in the Maldives.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Francis Ngannou insists boxers ‘can’t mess with him’ in the octagon as he calls out heavyweight star Anthony Joshua for a mixed rules fight.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    An NYU student who tore down posters of Israeli hostages says was suspended, lost her scholarship and was denied campus housing until fall 2024

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Men in ski masks broke into Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home and stole a firearm, reports say

    Dec 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy