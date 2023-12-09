Erdogan: The UN Security Council needs reform

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan todaynbsp;called for ldquo;reform of the United Nations Security Council,rdquo; denouncing ldquo;the United States being able to veto a ceasefire proposal in Gaza despite significant support from other countries.rdquo;

Erdogan said at a human rights conference in Istanbul: ldquo;The Security Council requested a ceasefire and was only obstructed by the American veto. Is this justice?rdquo;

He added: quot;The Security Council needs reform,quot; as reported by quot;Reutersquot;.

