NNA – Spanish Minister of Environmental Transition today denounced OPEC#39;s position, which she described as quot;disgustingquot; after the organization asked its members and allies to quot;proactivelyquot; reject any agreement targeting fossil fuels in the climate negotiations at the 28th Conference of the Parties, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Teresa Ribera, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, said: ldquo;I think it is disgusting that OPEC countries oppose setting standards where they should be regarding climate.quot;

nbsp;

===========