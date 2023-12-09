NNA – The results of a new poll indicate that the number of Americans who are confident in the ability of former President Donald Trump to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip exceeds the number who are confident in the ability of President Joe Biden to do so, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

According to the results of the poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal, 44% of American voters believe that Trump will be able to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, while 32% of them are confident that Joe Biden will succeed in doing so.

The poll was conducted between November 29 and December 4, with the participation of 1,500 voters.

