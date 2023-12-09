Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    UPenn Trustees to Meet Sunday About Embattled President

    UPenn Trustees to Meet Sunday About Embattled President

    The question of whether Liz Magill will remain the president of the University of Pennsylvania in the face of growing calls that she resign over antisemitism on campus could be resolved on Sunday.

    The Ivy League school’s board of trustees has an emergency meeting scheduled as the crisis over tensions sparked by the Israel-Hamas war deepens on its campus—and on others across the nation.

    The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper reports that the trustees, who already met last week, will deliberate as yet another big donor to the school has spoken out against Magill.

