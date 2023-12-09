Men in ski masks broke into Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home and stole a firearm, reports say

Keanu Reeves’ home was burglarized by a group of intruders earlier this week.

Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood home was burglarized by a group of intruders earlier this week, local media reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7 that authorities responded to a call about possible trespassers at the “Matrix” star’s property in the Hollywood Hills at around 7 p.m.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers found no one there after receiving the anonymous call, but ended up heading back to the property at around 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded at the house.

Authorities reportedly said that multiple men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering the property, per the report. They fled before police arrived.

TMZ’s sources told the publication that the men took off with a firearm.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The “John Wick” star was not home at the time of the incident, according to reports.

It’s not the first time that the “John Wick” star’s home has been targeted by intruders. In September 2014, the actor’s home was hit by two intruders in two days.

On the first occasion, Reeves was awoken at 4 a.m. to find a woman sleeping in his library chair, TMZ reported at the time. He woke her up and spoke to her before calling 911.

The second woman walked into the property the next day when Reeves was not home, before showering and skinny-dipping in his pool. She was removed after the actor’s cleaning staff called Reeves, who called police.

Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, also obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this year against a man claiming to be a relative who reportedly trespassed onto the actor’s home six times between November 2022 and Jan 2023.

