Francis Ngannou insists boxers ‘can’t mess with him’ in the octagon as he calls out heavyweight star Anthony Joshua for a mixed rules fight.

Francis Ngannou has challenged Anthony Joshua to a mixed rules MMA fight as the former UFC champion aims for more fights against top heavyweight boxers.

He recently made his boxing debut, taking on world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at a megaabout in Saudi Arabia and now wants to continue fighting the biggest names in boxing’s heavyweight division.

Former title holder Joshua is the latest big name mentioned by Ngannou, who lost to Fury via split decision, while he also named Deontay Wilder as another potential opponent.

Ngannou recently confirmed that “discussions” were taking place with Wilder’s camp about a possible mixed rules fight that could take place inside the octagon.

Joshua is currently preparing for his next heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin, and is set to fight Wilder next if he wins that fight; However, a big reward fighting Ngannou could be a tempting distraction.

Speaking about his ambitions to face Joshua, Ngannou told the Shay Shay Club podcast: ‘Anything he wants. Ring or octagon. The good thing is that I am the one who can go everywhere comfortably.

“My comfort zone will be the octagon, but I’ll go to the ring and put them in a bad spot in the ring.”

‘I have my territory (in MMA) where they can’t mess with me. If they come, they’ll need something like a favor, like, ‘I’ll give you this and we’ll get kicked.’

Ngannou previously knocked down world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut.

Ngannou is eager to continue fighting heavyweight boxers after impressing against Fury.

“I have to give them something, but when we get in the ring, they don’t give me anything and I still get them in trouble,” he added.

The call for Joshua to cross over to Ngannou’s more familiar octagon is somewhat unexpected, as the Englishman is completely focused on regaining the world heavyweight title.

But Ngannou is not feeling confident as he added: “Even Tyson Fury said the same thing and Tyson Fury is better than Anthony Joshua,” Ngannou added.

‘What do I care what people say? I’ve been in this game for so long. I have seen a lot. I’ve heard a lot about what people are trying to do. There is a difference between wanting to do and being able to do.’