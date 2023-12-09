Love Island’s Gabby Allen shows off her ripped figure in a tiny tie-dye blue bikini as she enjoys a holiday in the Maldives.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gabby Allen sent temperatures soaring on Saturday when she took to Instagram to share a variety of bikini snaps.

The Love Island star, 31, flaunted her impressively toned figure in a tiny tie-dye blue bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in the Maldives.

She left her blonde locks down in beachy waves and styled her front bangs in loose braids for the ultimate beach babe look.

The reality star looked in high spirits as she posed up a storm in her hotel room while putting on some glamorous makeup for the next day.

The stunner’s followers quickly rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star.

Gorgeous! Gabby Allen sent temperatures soaring on Saturday when she took to Instagram to share a variety of bikini snaps.

Look at that body! The Love Island alum, 31, flaunted her impressively toned figure in a skimpy blue tie-dye bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in the Maldives.

One follower wrote: “Very beautiful.”

While another added ‘Island girlieee’.

It comes after Gabby cut a very stylish figure in a double denim dress while enjoying dinner at Gura Gura in Covent Garden earlier this year.

The Love Island star put on a busty display in a patched button front corset which she teamed with coordinating flared jeans.

She added inches to her figure with a pair of matching sky-high heels and carried her belongings in a chic khaki bag.

The blonde beauty, who appeared on the ITV2 show in 2017, accessorised with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Gabby looked incredible as she completed her ensemble by styling her long tresses into a sleek low ponytail.

She flashed her beautiful smile as she posed up a storm outside the luxurious restaurant.

Beach Babe: She left her blonde locks loose in beach waves and styled her front bangs in loose braided tresses for the ultimate beach babe look.

Posing up a storm: The reality star looked in high spirits as she posed up a storm in her hotel room.

Glam: She also donned some glamorous smoky makeup for a fun-filled day.

Gabby arrived hand in hand with friend Niamh Carolan, who looked effortlessly cool in a black corset and printed trousers.

The appearance comes after the ITV star raised temperatures in a skimpy bikini on Instagram while working out during a getaway to Spain.

She flaunted her impressively toned figure in the colorful two-piece thong while doing various exercises in the sun.

She left her long blonde tresses loose in the beach waves as she performed a variety of lunges, squats, donkey kicks and glute bridges.

The reality star seemed in high spirits as she showed off her six-pack abs and arms while posing for the video.

Gabby encouraged her millions of followers to exercise even if they don’t have weights, especially during the holidays.

Stunning: It comes after Gabby cut a very stylish figure in a double denim dress while enjoying dinner at Gura Gura in Covent Garden earlier this year.

Torn! The appearance comes after Gabby raised temperatures in a skimpy bikini on Instagram while working out during a getaway to Spain.

She said it makes her “feel 10 times more confident in a bikini” once she completes a quick workout.

Gabby recently told how she underwent some adjustments after feeling like she looked “500 years old.”

The personal trainer admitted she had been considering a facelift after feeling insecure about the appearance of her neck.

On Instagram, Gabby documented herself going for her second round of Profilho, an injection that targets sagging or wrinkled skin on the neck and increases collagen and elastin production.

The TV star had previously admitted there is pressure to look a certain way when you’re in the spotlight and spoke about how her “complex” about having a small cleavage has never gone away.

“For me it’s still something that’s ongoing,” he revealed. “I was thinking at the time, I’m flat-chested compared to everyone there, and I have a complex about it.

‘It’s not about anyone else. It’s about my own confidence. I’m still thinking about getting them done. The only reason is that I don’t want to be powerless for a couple of weeks!

“But for my career and what I want to promote, if I want a bigger butt, I just need to go to the gym and do squats.

“If I want to change my body that much, I can do it through training.”