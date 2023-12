NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement this evening, indicating thatnbsp;ldquo;in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targetednbsp;at 02:55 pm on Saturday 09/12/2023, the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, as well as a deployment of enemy soldiers there, using appropriate missile weapons and achieving direct hits.quot;

