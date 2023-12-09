Al-Sisi, Putin stress by phone the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed in a phone call today the tense situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to calm things down.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement reported by ldquo;Sky News Arabiardquo; that ldquo;the call discussed the regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in light of the tense political and humanitarian situation, where Mr. President reviewed the Egyptian efforts and communications to push towards a ceasefirenbsp;to protect civilians and prevent further deterioration of the tragic humanitarian conditions experienced by the people of the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

Al-Sisi also reviewed Egypt#39;s intense efforts to bring in the largest amount of humanitarian aid needed to provide support and relief to the innocent civilians of Gaza.

The official spokesman added: ldquo;The two presidents agreed to continue moving seriously for a ceasefire, and the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard, with the importance of concerted international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, and the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant decisions of international legitimacy.

The Kremlin said that Putin, who announced on Friday that he would also seek a new term in March, briefed Sisi on the results of his talks this week with the leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Reuters quoted the Kremlin as saying that Putin thanked Sisi for his help in evacuating Russian citizens from Gaza and bringing Russian humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, and wished him success in the elections.

