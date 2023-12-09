Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Sisi, Putin stress by phone the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

    By

    Dec 9, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed in a phone call today the tense situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to calm things down.

    The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement reported by ldquo;Sky News Arabiardquo; that ldquo;the call discussed the regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in light of the tense political and humanitarian situation, where Mr. President reviewed the Egyptian efforts and communications to push towards a ceasefirenbsp;to protect civilians and prevent further deterioration of the tragic humanitarian conditions experienced by the people of the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

    Al-Sisi also reviewed Egypt#39;s intense efforts to bring in the largest amount of humanitarian aid needed to provide support and relief to the innocent civilians of Gaza.

    The official spokesman added: ldquo;The two presidents agreed to continue moving seriously for a ceasefire, and the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard, with the importance of concerted international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, and the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant decisions of international legitimacy.

    The Kremlin said that Putin, who announced on Friday that he would also seek a new term in March, briefed Sisi on the results of his talks this week with the leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    Reuters quoted the Kremlin as saying that Putin thanked Sisi for his help in evacuating Russian citizens from Gaza and bringing Russian humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, and wished him success in the elections.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Iran bans Mahsa Amini’s family from travelling to accept EU’s Sakharov human rights prize

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Sex work decriminalization efforts leave workers, advocates and survivors divided

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    King Charles ‘refuses to be emotionally blackmailed’ by Prince Harry over royal racial row following publication of Omid Scobie’s book

    Dec 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Iran bans Mahsa Amini’s family from travelling to accept EU’s Sakharov human rights prize

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Sex work decriminalization efforts leave workers, advocates and survivors divided

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    King Charles ‘refuses to be emotionally blackmailed’ by Prince Harry over royal racial row following publication of Omid Scobie’s book

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    EV owner gets fined after trying to use a toaster to warm up his car battery, sparking a house fire

    Dec 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy