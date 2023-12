NNA – Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported that the Zionist artillery shellingnbsp;targeted this afternoon the western outskirts of the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Mgaibeb, in addition tonbsp;combing the vicinity of the Al-Assi site towards the Kroum Al-Sharqi area, east of the town of Mays al-Jabal.

