NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement thisnbsp;afternoon: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Stripnbsp;and their honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:55 pm on Saturday 09/12/2023, targeted a grouping of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramya site with appropriate weapons, achievingnbsp;direct hits and casualties.quot;

