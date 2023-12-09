Neighbors star April Rose Pengilly announces her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, and her INXS star dad Kirk is on hand to congratulate her.

<!–

April Rose Pengilly is engaged to her fiancé Adam Paul.

The Neighbors star made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, posing alongside her love and showing off her giant diamond ring.

The 35-year-old actress captioned the set of images showing the happy moment with a simple infinity symbol.

Joining the celebration was April’s father, INXS vocalist, saxophonist and guitarist Kirk Pengilly, 65.

The proud dad kissed his daughter on the cheek in one image as the couple posed next to a stunning canal.

The star was also accompanied by her mother, Karen Hutchinson, and the trio hugged each other for sweet photos.

The entire family dressed in white for the occasion and joined in the celebrations with glasses of champagne.

The couple has been together for just under two years, and in July 2022, April paid tribute to Adam on the couple’s sixth anniversary.

‘Six months. “He is very kind, smart, funny, funny, goofy, loving and thoughtful,” he wrote.

She gave her Instagram followers a close-up look at her stunning bauble.

April shared the moment her barefoot love got down on one knee

‘I have had one of the most stressful and unstable years of my life, but he has been there through it all, helping me, supporting me and treating me like a princess.

‘Sometimes I feel guilty that he is all mine and that other people can’t have him as a boyfriend because he is wonderful and I am very lucky. Happy Anniversary.’

April has carved out a career as an actress and TV star and her father previously said she didn’t “want to live off my coattails.”

The star joined the Australian soap in 2017 with Chloe Brennan.