NNA – Fierce battles are taking place in the west of Jabalia camp between fighters of the quot;Al-Qassam Brigadesquot; and the Israeli occupation army, whose forces have penetrated the area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement reported by ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo; that ldquo;its fighters have been waging fierce battles with the Israeli forces penetrating west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, from distance zero, since the early hours of the morning.rdquo;

In turn, the enemy army said that soldiers from the quot;931st Battalionquot; of the quot;Nahalquot; Brigade were clashing with gunmen in Jabalia, indicating that an Israeli force was ambushed.nbsp;The army sent reinforcements to the area.nbsp;It confirmed that its forces were subjected to intense gunfire, and that the army sent drones and used tank shells to confront Al-Qassam militants.

quot;Russia Todayquot; reported that fierce clashes were taking place west of Jabalia camp and that Israeli forces were firing flares in the area.

It also reported that Israeli forces bombed a residential building opposite a center for sheltering displaced people in Jabalia camp.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced in statements earlier today that its fighters were targeting Israeli forces penetrating several fronts in the Gaza Strip.

It indicated that fighting is taking place in the axis east of Khan Yunis and south of Gaza City.

