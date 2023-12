NNA – In consecutive communiques issued this afternoon, the Islamic Resistance indicated that its Mujahideen have targeted the Israeli enemy#39;s al-Baghdadi site,nbsp;a pedestrian group in the vicinity of Ruwaisat al-Assi, the enemy#39;s 91st Division headquarters in Pranit Barracks and the al-Naqoura naval site, using appropriate missile weaponsnbsp;and achieving direct hits.

