Cops Can’t Determine Who Leaked Writings From School Shooter

A month after writings connected to the suspect accused of shooting six people at a private Tennessee Christian school in March surfaced online, police on Friday admitted they have no idea who is responsible for the leak.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed on Friday that investigators have “exhausted all available investigative avenues to identify the person who leaked photographs containing three pages of writings from the Covenant School shooter.” He confirmed that the leak showed pages from the shooter’s journals, which were taken by detectives on the scene of the March 27 school shooting.

During the grisly massacre, police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale shot six people, including three children, at the Covenant School. Police say that Hale broke into the school by shooting through the glass of locked doors, and the suspect was gunned down just minutes later by Nashville police.

