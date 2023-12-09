King Charles ‘refuses to be emotionally blackmailed’ by Prince Harry over royal racial row following publication of Omid Scobie’s book

<!–

King Charles refuses to be emotionally blackmailed by Prince Harry over the royal race row after Omid Scobie published his book Endgame.

A Dutch version of the book had to be hastily pulled from shelves after it revealed the names of the two members of the royal family accused of raising “concerns” about Archie’s skin color.

Sources close to the King, who Scobie accuses along with the Princess of Wales of speaking out about Archie’s skin, have said he is “not worried” about being named and is instead “full of energy”.

They told him Sun King Charles has informed friends that “his own son will not blackmail him emotionally.”

It comes as Dutch editors hit back at Scobie after he blamed them for the mistake that led to the two names being revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied informing Scobie about his book beforehand.

The royal family and the Sussexes have so far remained silent about the book’s contents.

Scobie has long been seen as Harry and Meghan’s preferred royal journalist, but they are understood to deny having had any role in reporting him on Endgame.

In a potential olive branch, Prince Harry recently called his father on his birthday from his home in California.

He and his wife have hinted that they would accept an invitation to Sandringham for Christmas, although it is unclear whether they would be invited.

It comes after the couple were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the summer, with Scobie claiming Prince Harry called his father when the news hit and said: “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?”

In the version published in the United Kingdom, Scobie stated that he could not name the two people allegedly involved in the discussions for legal reasons, but the names were published in the Netherlands.

The author used a newspaper column to say that the editor was sent a version of his book to work on with the understanding that the translation would be updated for a final version.

Scobie had initially denied revealing the names of the two royals in his much-criticized book.

In a statement to MailOnline, editor Xander Uitgevers criticized Omid Scobie as “factually incorrect”.

The book claimed that Meghan had named the king and his daughter-in-law Kate in letters she wrote to him on the subject.

The Dutch version of Endgame, which had to be withdrawn from bookstores and shredded

But in a statement given to MailOnline, the editor disputed this and criticized it as “factually incorrect”.

A spokesperson for publisher

‘Xander Uitgevers cannot say anything about the content, by which we refer to the UTA agent.’

He admitted for the first time on Friday that both names were on an early draft that he said had been written at “lightning speed.”

He wrote in the i: ‘To be clear, the only publisher I worked with directly was the one that covered the US and UK.

“I spent almost two months with independent British lawyers and in-house legal advisers to ensure that every detail of the finished book was legally airtight.”

He added: “Unbeknownst to me at the time, an initial, unclear text was provided to the Dutch publisher to begin work on the translation, with the understanding that their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book. officially presented’.

His statement, which appears to place the blame on the Haarlem publishing house, has now been questioned by its director, Anke Roelen.

Copies of the Dutch version had to be withdrawn from bookstores across the Netherlands and a modified version will go on sale on Friday.