    Bou Habib to Mondoloni, Rufo: Army’s support is essential for implementation of 1701

    Dec 9, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, received on Fridaynbsp;the Director-General for Political and Security Affairs at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Freacute;deacute;ric Mondoloni, and the Director-General for International and Strategic Relations at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, Alice Rufo.

    During the meeting, Bou Habib affirmed Lebanon#39;s welcoming of the full implementation of UN Resolution #1701,nbsp;reminding that quot;the Israeli violations have exceeded 30,000 breaches since 2006,rdquo; and saying: ldquo;Israeli encroachments on the Lebanese borders must also stop. The land borders must also be revealed and withdrawal must take place from the occupied territories and points, while refraining from using the Lebanese airspace to attack Syria.rdquo;

    Furthermore, Bou Habib underlined that quot;supporting the Lebanese army remains essential for implementing Resolution 1701,quot; calling as well for the support of Lebanese governmental institutions.

