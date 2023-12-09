Taymour Jumblatt, regional crowds commemorate Kamal Jumblatt’s birth anniversary in Al-Mukhtara, with a “Salute to Palestine”

NNA ndash; Popular crowds flocked today to the shrine of martyr Kamal Jumblatt in Al-Mukhtara in the Lebanese Shouf region marking the late national leaderrsquo;s birth anniversary, under the headline: ldquo;A Salute to Palestinerdquo;, as an expression of loyalty to his stances and an emphasis on pursuing his approach.

Leading the crowds, head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt desired the day of his late grandfather Kamal Jumblatt to be, as he said, a ldquo;day of liberties, justice, humanity, peoplesrsquo; aspiration for a decent life, truth that never dies, and the day of Palestine.rdquo;

In this context, the participating crowds wore the Palestinian ldquo;keffiyehrdquo; and set out in a popular march from Al-Mukhtara Palace towards the tomb of Kamal Jumblatt, as MP Taymour Jumblatt marched before them surrounded by his wife, Diana Zeaiter, and their son Fouad, and led by senior Druze sheikhs, clerics and officials.

Several political, social, union and civil figures also participated in the march, in addition to deputies from the ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; and the PSP leadership, and from the Womenrsquo;s Union, the Youth Organization and the Progressive Scouts, to a crowd of supporters, partisans and citizens from various Lebanese regions, who joined in a spontaneous manner despite the heavy rainy weather, to commemorate the late national leader and lay floral wreaths on his shrine.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.