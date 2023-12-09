Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Harvard, UPenn Over Antisemitism

    Comedian Bill Maher on Friday condemned several universities for having students who are “useful idiots” amid the rise of antisemitism on campus.

    The presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania this week sparked intense backlash after testifying on Capitol Hill about their failures to curb antisemitism on campus after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. In addition to community outrage, more than 70 members of Congress have called for the Ivy League presidents to resign, calling their testimony “a complete absence of moral clarity.”

    In an interview with pro-free speech group FIRE CEO Greg Lukianoff, the Real Time with Bill Maher host wasted no time slamming the Ivy Leagues ranked at the bottom of the group’s list of colleges regarding free speech.

