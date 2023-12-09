Rapper 2 Chainz is RUSHED to hospital after ‘suffering neck injuries’ in car crash following strip club appearance in Miami

<!–

2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries in a car accident early Saturday morning in Miami.

The 46-year-old rapper was driving on I95 when his vehicle was struck from behind by a Tesla, causing him “neck injuries and possibly other injuries,” according to TMZ.

A source told the outlet that police suspect the driver of the Tesla was under the influence of alcohol.

The ‘I’m Different’ hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of himself on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance. The clip also captures a vehicle with extensive damage to the bottom.

The news source reported that the accident occurred after 2 Chainz left a strip club called Booby Trap following his appearance at Art Basel.

In the Instagram clip, the rapper's legs are visible as two paramedics load him into the back of the emergency vehicle.

In the Instagram clip, the rapper’s legs are visible as two paramedics load him into the back of the emergency vehicle.

A mangled vehicle, which appears to be the Tesla, can be seen just a few meters away with the front end completely destroyed and parts scattered across the road.

Other emergency vehicles are also seen, including a police car.

Hours before the accident, according to her Instagram, the star appeared at an event where she thanked the public for their support while promoting a new project.

He also stopped by a seafood retailer where he purchased stone crab, according to the posted videos.

Fans of the rapper, born Tauheed K. Epps, took to social media to share messages of support.

One wrote‘The crazy world hopes for a speedy recovery of 2Chainz’, as another shared, ‘I hope 2Chainz is doing well. I have a soft spot in my heart for people who are victims of drunk drivers.’

Another follower aware‘prayers to 2Chainz, it has more to offer the world.’

The news source reported that the accident occurred after 2 Chainz left a strip club called Booby Trap following his appearance at Art Basel.

In June, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to reveal that his French bulldog TrappyGoHard had died.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this man I’m crushed like a man. This is my heart right here. I’ve had @trappygoyard for 9 years. We’ve traveled and kicked all over the world and he’s not here anymore mannn,” 2 Chainz . he said in the caption.

She ended the post by saying, “I loved my dog ​​more than some people I know,” with the hashtag #restinpeace.

The rap star acquired the dog in 2015 from a breeder, and the dog was a regular on his social media, as well as on his show Most Expensive S***.