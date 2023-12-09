Abu Faour: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common spaces to build upon

NNA ndash; MP Wael Abou Faour considered that what is common in the performance of the political forces in the country is a failure to comprehend the seriousness of the stage and the endured crises.

Speaking in an interview with ldquo;LBCIrdquo; TV Channel, he explained that whatnbsp;leader Walid Jumblatt and MP Taymour Jumblatt are seeking through their current political movement is to find common spaces to build upon and get out of the prevailing crises, such as the vacant security institution positions, the presidential elections and how to address what is happening in the south and its repercussions.

Asked about the meeting with Hezbollahrsquo;s delegation, Abou Faour said: ldquo;The purpose is to maintain a continuous channel of communication. We agree where we agree and disagree where we disagree, but the main topic is organizing the relationship…rdquo;

He added, ldquo;The incentivenbsp;behind the meeting with Hezbollah was Jumblattrsquo;s confirmation of his advice, which is to adhere to Resolution 1701, keenness on the security institutions, proceeding with the extension of General Joseph Aounrsquo;s mandate, appointing a new military council, and avoiding some groups that could be active in the south.rdquo;

