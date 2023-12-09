Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    “COP28” Conference President: We are making progress, but not at the required speed

    NNA – The head of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), Sultan Al Jaber, spoke this evening about ldquo;positive movementrdquo; in the ongoing negotiations in Dubai, but warned that ldquo;time is running out.rdquo;

    Al Jaber said during a plenary session in front of all delegates of the participating countries: ldquo;We are making progress, but not at the required speed and not in a sufficiently satisfactory form,rdquo; reiterating his commitment to concluding the conference on its scheduled date next Tuesday, as reported by ldquo;Agence France-Presse.rdquo;

    He added in a sharper tone than the previous day: ldquo;It is time to put aside private interests for the sake of public interest (…) You must act. It is time to make a decision. Please, do not hesitate.rdquo;

