Enemy army announces killing of 5 additional officers and soldiers during battles in the Gaza Strip

NNA – The Israeli enemy army announced today that 5 officers and soldiers were killed in battles in the Gaza Strip, 4 of them in the south of the Strip.

According to data on the armyrsquo;s website, the total number of soldiers killed has reached 425.

quot;Russia Todayquot; quoted the newspaper quot;Yedioth Ahronothquot; as saying: quot;The army spokesman allowed the publication of the names of five soldiers who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.quot;nbsp;

It is worth noting that among those killed today appears the name of the nephew of the former Chief of Staff and member of the War Council, Eisenkot, whose son was killed the day before yesterday in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army also announced that 15 soldiers were seriously injured, most of them in the northern Gaza Strip.

