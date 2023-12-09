Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Houthis: We will target ships heading to Israel in the Red Sea

    Dec 9, 2023

    NNA – The Houthi military spokesman in Yemen today warned all shipping companies against cooperating with Israel, saying that their ships would be the target of attacks by the group in the Red Sea.

    Spokesman Yahya Saree stated that it was decided tonbsp;ldquo;preventnbsp;the passage of ships bound for the Zionist entity of any nationality, if the needed food and medicine does not enter the Gaza Strip, and hence these ships will become a legitimate target for our armed forces.rdquo;

    He added: ldquo;We warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports,rdquo; as reported by quot;Reutersquot;.

