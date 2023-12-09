Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    American Chocolatier Charged In Deaths of Canadian Animator and His Partner

    An American chocolatier is facing charges after a Canadian animator and his partner were found dead in a burned car near their Caribbean resort, authorities say.

    Dominica authorities said the incinerated remains of Daniel Langlois, a 3D animator whose company worked on Jurassic Park and Titanic, and his partner, Dominique Marchand, were found last Friday in a burned car days after they were reported missing. They were found about a mile away from the resort they managed together, the Coulibri Ridge Eco Resort, and are believed to have been murdered between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

    Jonathan Lehrer, who owns the chocolate company Bois Cotlette Estate, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Dominica in connection with the murders, police inspector Fixton Henderson said. Robert Snider, an American who had been staying on Lehrer’s property, was also charged in the murders, Henderson told NBC News. Lehrer’s wife and a Dominican man were also arrested in connection with the case but were not charged, Henderson said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

