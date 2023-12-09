Strictly’s Bobby Brazier gets dance tips from choreographer Jason Gilikson as he and Dianne Buswell prepare for the semi-final.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Strictly’s Bobby Brazier received some dance tips from famous choreographer Jason Gilikson ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated semi-final.

Bobby, 20, danced alongside fellow Strictly Pro Dianne Buswell, 34, before professional dancer and choreographer Jason Gilikson stepped in to give him some advice.

The EastEnders actor looked in his element during rehearsals as he hugged Dianne as they practiced this week’s fance.

Nigel Harman’s elimination has left the contestants reeling as the remaining couples make last-minute preparations ahead of Saturday night’s semi-final.

For Saturday night’s show, the final four couples will perform two dances in a bid to reach the final.

The rehearsal snaps come after former Strictly dance pro Brendan Cole said the pair are being “overrated” after they received a 34 out of 40 for their salsa for (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life from the 1987 hit film Dirty Dancing. week.

Brendan also revealed that what the judges see compared to what viewers see are two very different things and he disagreed with the couple’s scores.

The dancer, who starred on the show between 2004 and 2018, told Sky Bingo: “Bobby shouldn’t have been anywhere near 34, but that’s the nature of the beast.” What the judges see and what we see on television is usually different…

‘It’s not always so easy to compare the two. In the studio you get an excited audience, you get the audience reaction, you get different lighting effects that we don’t see at home, plus (the judges) tend to really like him as a personality on the show.’

It comes before Bobby’s grandmother was recently banned from appearing in the Strictly audience due to a bitter family dispute.

Jackiey Budden, Bobby’s maternal grandmother, reportedly had a falling out with Bobby’s father, Jeff Brazier, and has since been unable to get a seat at any of the live shows in this series.

Poignantly, it meant he missed Bobby’s emotional tribute to his late mother (and only daughter), Jade Goody, two weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, family friends claimed that Jackiey and Jeff, who cared for Bobby since Jade’s death in 2009, had a falling out a few years ago and have been unable to make amends since.

Sources have also claimed the 66-year-old is now desperate to make amends so she can see her grandson in next week’s Strictly final if he makes it past the semi-final.

Bobby and Dianne are preparing two dances for Saturday’s semi-final: a quickstep to Bobby Darin’s Mack The Knife and a pasodoble to Woodkid’s Run Boy Run.

It comes after Bobby confirmed in 2021 during an Instagram video that he had gotten back in touch with his grandmother after losing contact.

He said: “I didn’t see her for a long time, too long, but I went to see her twice recently.” And honestly, if there’s one woman you shouldn’t underestimate, it’s my grandmother. Honestly, she’s like a magician! She is crazy.

Meanwhile, Bobby told the Mail how he was inundated with letters after his tribute dance to his mother, who died from cervical cancer when he was just four.

He said: ‘There have been many (letters). I haven’t opened or read many of them, but I have seen that there have been a lot of people writing.

‘We connected with a lot of people and we communicated and translated something and that’s what I wanted to do. I think that’s what happens when you dance authentically and from the heart. “I’m very glad that happened.”

The EastEnders actor also confessed that he ‘loved’ his status as a sex symbol among his army of young fans, thanks to his performances on Strictly.

They will fight against the other three remaining couples: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.