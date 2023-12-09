Mama June Asks for Prayers as Daughter Battles Stage Four Cancer

Mama June Shannon posted a tragic message to social media on Friday asking fans to send their prayers for her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Caldwell, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January.

Mama June says “things have changed over the past few weeks that have been out of our control,” adding “God has all the faith, has all the cards, but Anna is still with us.” She asked for “continued prayers for Anna, continued prayer for the family, for your thoughts, your appreciation” as the family goes through “this transition.”

Caldwell is the mom of two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth born in 2012 and Kylee Madison born in 2015, and has been dating Eldridge Toney since 2019. The reality TV star is also the older sister of Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo. Caldwell and her family starred on the shows Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

